JS session to continue till March 11

DHAKA, Mar 4, 2019 (BSS) – The maiden session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad that began January 30 will continue till March 11.

This was decided at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

However, the speaker can change the duration of the session, if necessary, said a press release.

Committee members Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Begum Raushan Ershad, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Hasanul Haq Inu, M Fazle Rabbi Miah, Anisul Huq, Anisul Islam Mahmood and Noor-e-Alam attended the meeting.

Senior secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan and officials concerned were present.

The committee informed that a total of 114 questions were received for the Prime Minister’s answer and 2,325 questions for ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers answer till noon of March 4.

Besides, 115 lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches took part in discussion on the President’s speech for 33 hours and 47 minutes.