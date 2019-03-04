Remittance inflow increases by 10.03pc in 8 months

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Expatriate Bangladeshis sent US$ 10,410.29

million remittances during the first eight months of the current fiscal 2018-

19, which is apparently 10.03 percent or $949.06 million higher than the same

period of the preceding year, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The country received $9,461.23 million remittances during July to

February in the fiscal 2017-18, the data added.

“The flow of remittances into the country shows upward trend in the

current fiscal 2018-19 as the BB has taken measures to streamline the legal

channel for encouraging Non Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) to send money to the

country,” BB Chief Spokesperson M Serajul Islam told BSS.

He said the recent flow of remittance indicates that it is gradually

increasing and this trend is likely to continue in the upcoming months.

According to the BB data, the country received $1,317.73 million in

February, $1,597.21 million in January, $1,206.91 million in December,

$1,180.44 million in November, $1,239.11 million in October, $1,139.66

million in September, $1,411.05 million in August and $1,318.18 million in

July of the fiscal 2018-19.

But in 2017-18, the country got $1,149.08 million in February, $1,379.79

million in January, $1,163.82 million in December, $1,214.75 million in

November, $1,162.77 million in October, $856.87 million in September,

$1,418.58 million in August and $1,115.57 million in July.

In February this fiscal, six state-owned commercial banks – Agrani,

Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL – received $280.87 million while one

state- owned specialised bank- Bangladesh Krishi Bank- received $15.01

million.

Of the state-owned banks, Agrani Bank received $113.77 million, Janata

Bank $70.48 million, Rupali Bank $14.89 million, Sonali Bank $81.67 million

and Basic Bank received $0.06 million.

Besides, the expatriates have sent $1,011.07 million through private

commercial banks. Among the private commercial banks, Islami Bank Bangladesh

Limited (IBBL) received the highest amount of $206.78 million where as Dutch-

Bangla Bank (DBBL) received $140.90 million.

On the other hand, the expatriates have sent $10.78 million through the

foreign commercial banks.

IBBL Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Mohd Yeahia said the inflow of

remittance is increasing day by day as the authorities concerned, including

banks, are accelerating their activities to bring back the remittances

through the legal channel.

“We are trying to make easier the process of legal channels to expedite

the remittance flow. We are signing agreements with different exchange houses

to bring the remittances in automated ways,” he added.