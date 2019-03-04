S. Korea’s Moon urges new US-North denuclearisation talks

SEOUL, March 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – South Korea President Moon Jae-in on

Monday urged the US and North Korea to quickly resume denuclearisation talks

after their Hanoi summit last week ended without a deal.

Moon, who has adopted a dovish approach to Pyongyang and brokered the US-

North Korea talks process, urged his officials to find out what exactly had

gone awry at the high-stakes meeting, and predicted a deal would ultimately

be reached.

“We hope that both countries will continue their dialogue and that their

leaders meet again quickly to reach an agreement that was held off this

time,” Moon said during a security meeting in Seoul.

“While I believe the North-US talks will produce an agreement in the end, I

ask officials to work hard for the resumption of working-level talks between

the US and the North as it is not favourable to have a long absence or

stalemate in talks.”

The second meeting between US President Donald Trump and the North’s Kim

Jong Un broke up in disarray Thursday in the Vietnamese capital, without even

a joint statement.

Trump said at a press conference after the summit that the North Koreans

had wanted sanctions against Pyongyang “lifted in their entirety”.

According to a senior US official, Pyongyang in return offered only to

close down “a portion of the Yongbyon complex”, a sprawling site covering

multiple nuclear facilities — and the North is believed to have other

uranium enrichment plants.

North Korea rebuffed the claims, saying it had only wanted some measures

eased, and that its proposal to close “all the nuclear production facilities”

at Yongbyon was its best and final offer.

“I ask that we find out the exact gap between the two sides that led to a

no-deal at the Hanoi summit and explore ways to narrow down that gap,” Moon

said.

About 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, Yongbyon is home to the

country’s first nuclear reactor, and is the only known source of plutonium

for the North’s weapons programme.

Yongbyon is not believed to be the North’s only uranium enrichment facility

and closing it down would not in and of itself signal an end to the country’s

atomic programme.

However, Moon said that if all Yongbyon facilities were “terminated in

entirety, it should be considered the North’s denuclearisation has entered an

irreversible stage.”

The Yongbyon site is “the foundation of North Korean nuclear facilities”,

he added.