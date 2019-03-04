DU VC for peaceful co-existence before DUCSU polls

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC)

Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman today urged the student bodies to maintain

peaceful co-existence and practice democratic norms on campus before DU

Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall unions’ elections to be held on

March 11.

“I thank my beloved students as well as the candidates and student

organisations for setting an example of peaceful co-existence and mutual

respect,” he said, urging all to maintain it.

He was addressing a function arranged for the concerned students and others

relating to DUCSU and hall union polls at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate

Auditorium on the campus here.

The code of conducts on DUCSU and hall union polls should be followed and

abided by all student organisations and concerned stake holders, Prof

Akhtaruzzaman, also the DUCSU President, said.

DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Nasreen Ahmad, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr

Muhammad Samad, Chief Returning Officer for DUCSU polls Prof SM Mahfuzur

Rahman, candidates from different students’ platforms, independent aspirates,

journalists and others were present at the function.

DU VC said a wonderful relationship prevails between the fundamental

philosophies of Dhaka University and the constitution of DUCSU.

“Different ideologies are the beauty of a society and it can only be

sustained in a liberal, humanitarian and non-communal society,” he said

urging to uphold this great tradition of Dhaka University.

He also stated that the university authority especially the proctor’s team

will remain vigilant to keep the university’s condition peaceful and

disciplined.

The law enforcement agencies were requested to provide necessary

assistance to the proctor’s team on the polling day and before and after

elections, the VC added.

A total of 229 candidates will vie for the 25 posts of DUCSU, which was

dysfunctional for around 29 years.