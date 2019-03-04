DU VC for peaceful co-existence before DUCSU polls

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor (VC)
Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman today urged the student bodies to maintain
peaceful co-existence and practice democratic norms on campus before DU
Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall unions’ elections to be held on
March 11.
“I thank my beloved students as well as the candidates and student
organisations for setting an example of peaceful co-existence and mutual
respect,” he said, urging all to maintain it.
He was addressing a function arranged for the concerned students and others
relating to DUCSU and hall union polls at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate
Auditorium on the campus here.
The code of conducts on DUCSU and hall union polls should be followed and
abided by all student organisations and concerned stake holders, Prof
Akhtaruzzaman, also the DUCSU President, said.
DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Nasreen Ahmad, Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr
Muhammad Samad, Chief Returning Officer for DUCSU polls Prof SM Mahfuzur
Rahman, candidates from different students’ platforms, independent aspirates,
journalists and others were present at the function.
DU VC said a wonderful relationship prevails between the fundamental
philosophies of Dhaka University and the constitution of DUCSU.
“Different ideologies are the beauty of a society and it can only be
sustained in a liberal, humanitarian and non-communal society,” he said
urging to uphold this great tradition of Dhaka University.
He also stated that the university authority especially the proctor’s team
will remain vigilant to keep the university’s condition peaceful and
disciplined.
The law enforcement agencies were requested to provide necessary
assistance to the proctor’s team on the polling day and before and after
elections, the VC added.
A total of 229 candidates will vie for the 25 posts of DUCSU, which was
dysfunctional for around 29 years.