4-day UN shadow conference ends in RU

RAJSHAHI, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – A four-day long shadow United Nations

conference (RMUNA), under the theme “Be imbued with humanitarian strength

through activating against violence,” ended on Rajshahi University campus

yesterday with the call of ensuring peace and tranquility across the world.

The United Nations Youth and Student Association of Bangladesh (UNYSAB),

a UN model platform for the nation’s young people, organised the conference

at the university senate building.

General Secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh Fazley Hossain Badsha,

MP, attended and addressed the closing session as chief guest.

Chaired by RMUNA President Imrul Hassan, the session was addressed,

among others, by Professor Mukhlesur Rahman from Japanese School of Economics

and RMUNA Advisers Professor Shah Azam Shantunu and Sheikh Imran Hossain.

Praising UNYSAB’s young organisers, lawmaker Badsha in his speech upheld

the importance of such initiatives, and gave the participants clear views on

the UN, its work, goals and activities.

Highlighting the importance of global peace he urged the superpowers and

world leaders to come forward and work together for establishing peace to

this end.

Badsha urged the youths to forge social resistance against drug abuse and

illicit drug trafficking aiming to protect people, particularly the young

generation, from drug addiction.

He said around 80 percent of the drug addicts are of the age group of 15

to 30 in the country and that is why there is no alternative to taking

effective steps to check drugs abuse and its illicit trade.

Around 250 students and 25 judges from 58 educational institutions in

both home and abroad took part in the four-day event.

The event includes a general assembly akin to a UN session, campus tour

and culture programme on the first three days and the closing ceremony on the

closing day.