Muir secures golden double at European indoors

GLASGOW, March 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Laura Muir claimed her second gold

medal of the European Indoor Championships by winning the womens’ 1500 metres

final on Sunday to back up her success in the 3000m.

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke also took gold in the 800m as Britain’s women made

it a clean sweep in the middle-distance events on the final night in Glasgow.

However, those golds were not enough for the hosts to top the medal table

despite picking up 12 medals in all as Poland led the way with five golds to

Britain’s four.

Muir followed up her 3000m gold on Friday by recording an emphatic victory

in the 1500m by coming home in four mins 5.92 secs — more than three seconds

ahead of Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean in third.

The crowd at the Emirates Arena came to see the Glasgow University

graduate shine and Muir powered away in the penultimate lap.

“I set myself a big test this weekend,” said Muir. “There was a lot of

pressure of me but I’m so pleased to have done the job and win the double

gold.

“It’s so special for me to do this on my home track. It was such a big

opportunity for me so I’m so glad I could deliver.”

Oskan-Clarke delivered a dominant performance to come home nearly half a

second clear of the 800m field in 2:02.58.

“I know I’m strong, but it is just about making the right moves at the

right times,” she said.

“It’s hard indoors because if you don’t do that, it’s too late. I wanted

to be out there early and hold on for home. I knew I’d have no regrets then.”

The British men also had success in the 800m as Jamie Webb took silver.

There were also silvers for Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault, Tim Duckworth

in the heptathlon and the women’s 4x400m relay team.

Poland’s Marcin Lewandowski denied Norwegian teenager Jakob Ingebrigtsen a

middle-distance double in the men’s 1500m final.

And the Polish women ensured their country topped the medal table with

victory in the 4x400m relay.