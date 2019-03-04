Rooney’s DC United blank defending MLS champs Atlanta

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Paul Arriola and Luciano Acosta

scored while former England star Wayne Rooney picked up an assist Sunday as

DC United defeated reigning Major League Soccer champion Atlanta United 2-0.

A steady rain drenched the players in the American capital in the 2019

season opener for both clubs.

US striker Paul Arriola scored seconds into first-half stoppage time after

a Rooney cross and Acosta’s left-footed shot that squirted through defenders.

The ball landed in front of Arriola, who blasted home his ninth career MLS

goal for a 1-0 DC United half-time lead.

Argentine midfielder Acosta gave DC United a 2-0 edge in the 58th minute

right-footing a bouncing shot to the left of Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan,

the American netminder caught moving in the opposite direction.

Atlanta won the 2018 title in only the club’s second season while DC United

lost in the opening round of last year’s MLS playoffs after rising from the

league basement once Rooney arrived at mid-season.

DC United own a 13-2-2 record at their new home stadium, which opened with

Rooney’s MLS debut game last July.