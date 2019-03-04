Saudi official’s murderer executed in Kashimpur jail

DHAKA, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – The prison authorities overnight hanged the convicted murderer of a Saudi official stationed in its Dhaka embassy five months after the apex Appellate Division cleared ways for his execution.

“Convict Saiful Islam Mamun was hanged at 10.01 PM” at suburban high security Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur, senior super of the facility Shahjahan Ahmed told BSS.

He said doctors subsequently declared him dead while the body was then received by his brother on behalf of the family.

Ahmed said concerned officials including himself, a magistrate, an additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur, district police super and a doctor were present to witness the execution in line with the Jail Code.

The Appellate Division on November 10 last year cleared ways for Mamun’s execution for murdering Saudi embassy official Khalaf Al Ali in 2012, rejecting his plea for reviewing the apex court’s own previous judgment.

Forty five-year-old Ali was shot dead near his residence in posh Gulshan area on March 6, 2012.

The subsequent investigations found it to be case of mugging when miscreants demanded from him money but his resistance led to a bloody confrontation when Mamun shot him dead, visibly exposing to difficulties Bangladesh’s crucial ties with Riyadh initially.

A fast track Dhaka court in December the same year handed down death penalty to five Bangladeshis for the murder but four of them were acquitted as the verdict was later referred to the High Court for mandatory review of capital punishments.