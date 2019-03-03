Peoples have confidence on Hasina’s leadership : Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 03, 2019 (BSS) – Lawmakers today
said the people have full confidence on the leadership of Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina as the country will be a developed one and
also reach to its targeted goal within the stipulated time under her
leadership.
They said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has
mammoth developed the country through poverty alleviation and as
per the declaration of the premier the country will be a rich nation by
2041.
Taking part in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the
President’s address in the Jatiya Sangsad on January 30, 2019, they
said president M Abdul Hamid in his address focused the development
of the various sector of the country and also has given a guideline on
how to reach the country to the targeted goal.
“Bangladesh now has entered a medium income country and reached
to a highway of development under the leadership of Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina,” said State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Mahbub
Ali.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to taking forward the
tourism sector of the country, he added.
Terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the symbol of confidence of
the people, former minister Mostafizur Rahman said the Sheikh Hasina
is the only leader who made it possible to bring the Awami League to
power for four times including three consecutive periods.
“We hope that the country will reach to a targeted goal by 2041 under
her leadership,” said the former minister.
Criticizing the Oikyafront led by the BNP, the ruling party lawmaker
said before the national Polls, the BNP and the Oikyafront leaders
commented that the Awami League will get not more than 10 seats
while the ruling party had done massive development for the last 10
years.
So, it is simple that the BNP gets only eight seats in the polls without
doing any development, he added.
Workers Party Chief Rashed Khan Menon stressed on maintaining the
14-party alliance for greater interest of non-communal democratic
system.
Bitterly criticize the role of BNP-Jammat, the former minister said
although the BNP-Jammat had participated in the polls, but their
motive was to foil the elections.
“The Prime Minister also has fixed a target to create employment for
1.50 crore people for the next five years,” said the lawmaker Shahara
Khatun of Dhaka-18.
The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech
highlighting the success stories of the government and guiding the
nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.
Earlier, they paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to
establishing an independent Bangladesh.
Treasury bench lawmakers Fazilatunnesa of Women seat-22, Tahzib
Alam Siddiqui of Jenaidah-2, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of Gazipur –
3, Shirin Ahmopposition lawmakers Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-
8,Nazma Akhter of Women seat-46 and Subarna Mostafa of Women
seat-4, among others, also spoke on the occasion.