Peoples have confidence on Hasina’s leadership : Lawmakers

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 03, 2019 (BSS) – Lawmakers today

said the people have full confidence on the leadership of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina as the country will be a developed one and

also reach to its targeted goal within the stipulated time under her

leadership.

They said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has

mammoth developed the country through poverty alleviation and as

per the declaration of the premier the country will be a rich nation by

2041.

Taking part in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the

President’s address in the Jatiya Sangsad on January 30, 2019, they

said president M Abdul Hamid in his address focused the development

of the various sector of the country and also has given a guideline on

how to reach the country to the targeted goal.

“Bangladesh now has entered a medium income country and reached

to a highway of development under the leadership of Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina,” said State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Mahbub

Ali.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to taking forward the

tourism sector of the country, he added.

Terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the symbol of confidence of

the people, former minister Mostafizur Rahman said the Sheikh Hasina

is the only leader who made it possible to bring the Awami League to

power for four times including three consecutive periods.

“We hope that the country will reach to a targeted goal by 2041 under

her leadership,” said the former minister.

Criticizing the Oikyafront led by the BNP, the ruling party lawmaker

said before the national Polls, the BNP and the Oikyafront leaders

commented that the Awami League will get not more than 10 seats

while the ruling party had done massive development for the last 10

years.

So, it is simple that the BNP gets only eight seats in the polls without

doing any development, he added.

Workers Party Chief Rashed Khan Menon stressed on maintaining the

14-party alliance for greater interest of non-communal democratic

system.

Bitterly criticize the role of BNP-Jammat, the former minister said

although the BNP-Jammat had participated in the polls, but their

motive was to foil the elections.

“The Prime Minister also has fixed a target to create employment for

1.50 crore people for the next five years,” said the lawmaker Shahara

Khatun of Dhaka-18.

The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech

highlighting the success stories of the government and guiding the

nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier, they paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to

establishing an independent Bangladesh.

Treasury bench lawmakers Fazilatunnesa of Women seat-22, Tahzib

Alam Siddiqui of Jenaidah-2, Mohammad Iqbal Hossain of Gazipur –

3, Shirin Ahmopposition lawmakers Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-

8,Nazma Akhter of Women seat-46 and Subarna Mostafa of Women

seat-4, among others, also spoke on the occasion.