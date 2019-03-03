Govt will continue patronizing ‘Baul’ songs: Hasan

DHAKA, Mar 3, 2019 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said here today that the government’s patronization in further spreading the spirit of ‘Baul’ songs would continue to remain as the core essence of the songs depicts non-communal spirit.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liberated the country nurturing the non-communal spirit. He liked and respected the ‘Baul’ songs. Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also respected the songs,” he said, speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day International Baul Festival at Shilpakala Academy here.

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru and former lawmaker Rozi Kabir addressed the function as special guests with Baul Tori founder president Sheikh Mafizur Rahman in the chair.

At the outset of his speech, Hasan sought doa for ailing Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of Awami League, gave importance to protecting our own culture from aggression of the satellite culture. “The Baul song is our own culture. The song speaks of life,” he added.