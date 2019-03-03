Anisul orders to break evil circle at registration offices

DHAKA, March 3, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today ordered sub-registrars and district registrars to break evil circle at their respective offices.

“Please break that evil circle. My ministry is ready to provide all kinds of support in this regard. You people work in grassroots, not me. So you have to take steps to break the syndicate of corruption,” he said.

The minister said these while addressing a views exchange meeting with officials of Directorate of Registration at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital.

Presided over by Inspector General of Directorate of Registration Khan Md. Abdul Mannan, the meeting was also addressed by Senior Secretary of Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Law and Justice Division Secretary Abu Saleh Sheikh Md Zahirul Haque and joint secretary Bikash Kumar Saha.

Urging the sub-registrars to stay corruption-free, the law minister said if you act honestly, none will be able to harass you.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to establish rule of law. She waited for long 21 years to get justice after the killings of her family members. She finally got the justice after continuing the trial for 14 years. As long as she is with us, no step would be taken against the rule of law,” the law minister added.