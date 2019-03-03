Conference on ‘Changing Material Cultures in South Asia’ held at DU

DHAKA, March 3, 2019 (BSS) – A day-long international conference on ‘Changing Material Cultures in South Asia’ was held today at Dhaka University.

Department of Asian Studies of Palacky University of Czech Republic and Department of Anthropology of DU organised the programme at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

Prof. Dr. Olaf Guenther of Palacky University presented the keynote paper.

As many as 15 papers were presented local and internationally reputed researchers in four sessions.

A number of researchers from home and abroad including Poland and Germany participated at the conference.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Sadeka Halim, Chairman of Department of Anthropology of DU Prof. Dr. Farhana Begum and Prof Hasan A. Shafie of Department of Anthropology of DU, among others, spoke.