‘Showcase Bangladesh’ in Malaysia on April 24

DHAKA, Mar 3, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) is going to organise “Showcase Bangladesh 2018” in Kuala Lumpur on April 24 for promoting Bangladeshi products in the Malaysian market.

“The showcase will be held on April 24 at the Royale Chulan Hotel in Kuala Lumpur for creating brand awareness about the Bangladeshi products and services to the Malaysian entrepreneurs,” BMCCI President Syed Moazzam Hossain told BSS.

BMCCI is organizing the fair in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia South-South Association (MASSA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), he informed.

He said the ‘Showcase Bangladesh’ aims at expanding the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia by facilitating business-to-business interaction among interested companies.

“Such events would set an effective platform for greater people-to-people connectivity and mutual economic growth,” he added.

Moazzam Hossain said Bangladesh has lucrative export product lines in terms of quality and sustainability, like readymade oven and knit garments, frozen fish, leather goods, jute and jute products, tea, pharmaceutical products, ceramic tableware, halal products, leather products and ICT.

He said BMCCI is not only promoting Bangladeshi products in Malaysia but also offering better investment opportunities for the Malaysian entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

“The showcase targets holding several interactive networking options both for Bangladeshi and Malaysian business people,” he added.

Several business seminars and a grand gala dinner followed by Bangladeshi cultural night will be organized where high profile political leaders, ministers, diplomats, business and chamber leaders, government officials and registered delegates will attend.