2 held with 600 gold bars in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 3, 2019 (BSS)- Members of Chattogram district police during a drive

arrested two persons with 600 gold bars worth about Taka 27 crore from Sonapahar area of Zorargonj thana here this afternoon.

The arrested persons were identified as Rakib Islam, 34, son of Shahidul Islam and Karim Khan Kalu, 35, son of Ali Hossain, both hailed from Mobarakpara of Chuadanga district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team recovered the gold bars, weighing 58kg, from a Dhaka-bound private car in city’s Sonapahar area of Zorargonj thana this afternoon, said Moshidullah Reza, additional police superintendent of Chattogram police.

Police seized the private car along with the gold bars. Legal action will be taken in this connection, he added.

Earlier, Detective Branch of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested two persons with 100 gold bars worth about Taka 5 crore from CRB hill area under Kotwali thana in the city this morning.