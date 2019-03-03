Quader’s condition stable, but not out of danger: physicians

DHAKA, Mar 3, 2019 (BSS)- Health condition of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is stated to be stable now, but he is not still out of danger.

“Health condition of Obaidul Quader is now stable. His physical condition is steadily improving. We are cent-percent hopeful about his recovery. He can now open his eyes and talk. But he is still not out of danger,” BSMMU vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Kanak Kanti Barua told a press conference at BSMMU this afternoon.

AL general secretary opened his eyes when President Abdul Hamid visited him, and he responded to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opening his eyes slightly, he added.

Barua said further decision regarding Quader’s treatment would be taken after observing his condition for next 24 to 72 hours.

“We have to choose one of the two options-either giving therapy or operating bypass surgery,” he said, adding that Quader is now not fit to be sent abroad.

If the medical team coming from Singapore thinks that they have well equipped air ambulance and technology to take the minister abroad, then the patient would be allowed to go abroad, Barua said.

He requested all to avoid unnecessary gatherings at BSMMU to continue Quader’s smooth treatment and pray for his early recovery.

Chief Professor of BSMMU Cardiology Department Dr Syed Ali Ahsan and Professor Dr Asit Baran Adhikari were present at the press conference, among others.

Obaidul Quader, who was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after falling sick early today, has been diagnosed with three blocks in his heart.