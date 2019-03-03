Preparations underway to take Quader to Singapore: Hasan

DHAKA, March 3, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said preparations are underway for taking ailing Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader to Singapore for better treatment.

“If his physical condition improves slightly, then he will be taken to Singapore…,” Hasan told journalists after visiting Quader, also Awami League (AL) general secretary, at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Hasan, the publicity and publication secretary of Awami League, said that the party is making all arrangements to take Quader to Singapore soon.

Quader, who was admitted to BSMMU after falling sick early today, has been diagnosed with cardiac disease as three blocks were found in his heart. He has been kept under close observation for the next 72 hours.