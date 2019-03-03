Met office forecasts dry weather over country

DHAKA, March 03, 2019 (BSS) – Weather may remain dry with temporary partly

cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow,

said a met bulletin here today.

Seasonal low lies over South Bay, the bulletin also said, adding that

trough of Westerly low lies over Bihar and adjoining area.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the country and night temperature

may rise by (1-3) degree Celsius over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 31.0 degrees Celsius yesterday at

Teknaf in Chattogram division and today’s minimum temperature 10.6 degrees

Celsius at Srimangal in Sylhet division.

The sunsets at 6:02 pm today and rises at 6:18 am tomorrow in the capital

city.