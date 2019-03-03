Bank loan generates 20,000 successful entrepreneurs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 3, 2019 (BSS)- Rezaul Haque, 45, has installed
commercial fish farming on 95 bighas of water bodies at Sundarpur area under
Paba Upazila in the district.
After getting training from Department of Fisheries and Department of
Youth Development Rezaul had initiated the fish farming business around
twenty years back. Now, he is a successful fish farmer.
“In the initial stage, I got loan worth Taka 50,000 from Rajshahi branch
of Karmasangsthan Bank,” Rezaul said while talking to BSS here Saturday.
He also received financial support from Department of Fisheries and
Department of Youth Development at that time. At present, his investment has
been cumulated to over Taka one crore. Lastly, he borrowed loan of Taka eight
lakh from the Karmasangsthan Bank that brings furthermore dynamism into his
business.
“I had to realize the nature of the business in first 15 years. But I’m
getting success since last five years continuously,” Rezaul said adding that
his yearly income has been stood to Taka 10 lakh at present on an average.
Fish farming has brought solvency in his family side by side with boosting
his level of self-confidence.
Rezaul’s success inspires many others to the fish farming business in
the area contributing to meet up gradually mounting protein demands.
Borhan Uddin, 42, another fish farmer of Bagsara village under the same
upazila, has invested Taka 75 lakh. He added Taka six lakh to his business on
75 bigha of water body after taking loan from Karmasangsthan Bank freshly.
His investment is expected to a tune of Taka one crore within next one
year. Talking to BSS, the entrepreneur said there is no alternative to
enhance investment to exist in the business.
Shahajahan Ali, 35, owner of Juthi Bostraloy in Nawhata Municipality
Market, said he is running his business with credit support from the state-
owned bank for more than last one decade. He terms the loan facility as
entrepreneurs-friendly.
Mokbul Hossain, 46, owner of Mehedi Shoe store at the same market, said
he has enhanced his business volume with the credit support. He repays his
loan installment regularly.
These entrepreneurs are among more than 20,000 others who have built
their fortune from zero after getting loan support from the bank that
contributes a lot to infusing dynamism into economic condition of the region.
Mizanur Rahman, Manager of Paba Branch of the bank, says many promising
youths have become successful entrepreneurs after best uses of the loan
privileges. Success has been attained through proper evaluation before giving
loan and intensive surveillance after disbursing loan. As a whole, the bank
always remains with the borrowers as their consultants.
“We have disbursed loan worth Taka 211.88 crore among 20,936
entrepreneurs on 24 commercial sectors in Rajshahi and Chapainawabgonj
districts till December last during last two decades,” said Saleh Muhammad
Sirajul Salekin, Regional Manager of the bank, while talking to BSS on the
issue.
Recovery rate is over 90 percent and amount of deposit collection is more
than Taka 33 crore, he added.
The beneficiaries get services of the bank through its six branches in
Rajshahi and two branches in Chapainawabgonj districts.
Banker Sirajul Salekin said the entrepreneurs earned success in various
potential fields like fisheries, livestock, small and cottage industries and
various other productive fields.
He identically mentioned that 10,011 entrepreneurs attained significant
success in beef fattening in the two districts. They were given loan worth
Taka 109 crore which is 52 percent of total disbursement of the bank in the
region.
Apart from, 1,155 fish farmers got loan of Taka 17 crore, 1,625 dairy
farmers Taka 15 crore, 1,586 small traders Taka 11.58 crore, 74 wooden and
steel furnishing traders Taka 5.41 crore, 675 tailors Taka 5 crore, 365
poultry farmers and 608 drug-traders Taka four crore each and 225 handicrafts
and cottage manufacturers got Taka 1.91 crore loan.