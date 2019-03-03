Bank loan generates 20,000 successful entrepreneurs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 3, 2019 (BSS)- Rezaul Haque, 45, has installed

commercial fish farming on 95 bighas of water bodies at Sundarpur area under

Paba Upazila in the district.

After getting training from Department of Fisheries and Department of

Youth Development Rezaul had initiated the fish farming business around

twenty years back. Now, he is a successful fish farmer.

“In the initial stage, I got loan worth Taka 50,000 from Rajshahi branch

of Karmasangsthan Bank,” Rezaul said while talking to BSS here Saturday.

He also received financial support from Department of Fisheries and

Department of Youth Development at that time. At present, his investment has

been cumulated to over Taka one crore. Lastly, he borrowed loan of Taka eight

lakh from the Karmasangsthan Bank that brings furthermore dynamism into his

business.

“I had to realize the nature of the business in first 15 years. But I’m

getting success since last five years continuously,” Rezaul said adding that

his yearly income has been stood to Taka 10 lakh at present on an average.

Fish farming has brought solvency in his family side by side with boosting

his level of self-confidence.

Rezaul’s success inspires many others to the fish farming business in

the area contributing to meet up gradually mounting protein demands.

Borhan Uddin, 42, another fish farmer of Bagsara village under the same

upazila, has invested Taka 75 lakh. He added Taka six lakh to his business on

75 bigha of water body after taking loan from Karmasangsthan Bank freshly.

His investment is expected to a tune of Taka one crore within next one

year. Talking to BSS, the entrepreneur said there is no alternative to

enhance investment to exist in the business.

Shahajahan Ali, 35, owner of Juthi Bostraloy in Nawhata Municipality

Market, said he is running his business with credit support from the state-

owned bank for more than last one decade. He terms the loan facility as

entrepreneurs-friendly.

Mokbul Hossain, 46, owner of Mehedi Shoe store at the same market, said

he has enhanced his business volume with the credit support. He repays his

loan installment regularly.

These entrepreneurs are among more than 20,000 others who have built

their fortune from zero after getting loan support from the bank that

contributes a lot to infusing dynamism into economic condition of the region.

Mizanur Rahman, Manager of Paba Branch of the bank, says many promising

youths have become successful entrepreneurs after best uses of the loan

privileges. Success has been attained through proper evaluation before giving

loan and intensive surveillance after disbursing loan. As a whole, the bank

always remains with the borrowers as their consultants.

“We have disbursed loan worth Taka 211.88 crore among 20,936

entrepreneurs on 24 commercial sectors in Rajshahi and Chapainawabgonj

districts till December last during last two decades,” said Saleh Muhammad

Sirajul Salekin, Regional Manager of the bank, while talking to BSS on the

issue.

Recovery rate is over 90 percent and amount of deposit collection is more

than Taka 33 crore, he added.

The beneficiaries get services of the bank through its six branches in

Rajshahi and two branches in Chapainawabgonj districts.

Banker Sirajul Salekin said the entrepreneurs earned success in various

potential fields like fisheries, livestock, small and cottage industries and

various other productive fields.

He identically mentioned that 10,011 entrepreneurs attained significant

success in beef fattening in the two districts. They were given loan worth

Taka 109 crore which is 52 percent of total disbursement of the bank in the

region.

Apart from, 1,155 fish farmers got loan of Taka 17 crore, 1,625 dairy

farmers Taka 15 crore, 1,586 small traders Taka 11.58 crore, 74 wooden and

steel furnishing traders Taka 5.41 crore, 675 tailors Taka 5 crore, 365

poultry farmers and 608 drug-traders Taka four crore each and 225 handicrafts

and cottage manufacturers got Taka 1.91 crore loan.