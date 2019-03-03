Obaidul Quader admitted to BSMMU

DHAKA, March 3, 2019 (BSS)- Awami League general secretary and Road,

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was admitted to Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as he fell sick for breathing problem

this morning.

“Obaidul Quader was admitted to BSMMU as he experienced breathing problem

after Fazr prayers,” Senior Public Relation Officer Abu Naser of Roads and

Highways Division said.

The minister was first taken to CCU at 8.30am and then shifted to the

Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of BSMMU, he added.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua said a medical board has

already been formed for his better treatment.