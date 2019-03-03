Taxing the rich, an idea gaining ground in the United States

NEW YORK, March 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Long out of favor in the United

States, the idea of taxing rich individuals and corporations to pay for

healthcare or to combat inequality is gaining ground among Democratic

politicians.

While the United States reveres free enterprise and is home to the world’s

largest number of billionaires, such tax proposals have been gaining traction

in political circles in recent weeks.

More than one Democratic contender in next year’s presidential elections

are campaigning on some plan to tax the wealthy.

And they have been encouraged by famous billionaires such as Bill Gates

and Warren Buffett, the world’s second and third wealthiest people, who worry

about America’s severe wealth inequality.

Vermont’s left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders was among the first in the

recent wave. During his 2016 presidential campaign he called for higher

federal income taxes to pay for free college tuition and universal

healthcare.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a two-percent wealth

tax starting at $50 million in earnings. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

is calling for a levy on financial transactions, and Sanders says

inheritances should be taxed up to 77 percent.

With the Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, the

undisputed media star of the freshman class, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is

leading the charge: she has proposed a tax of 70 percent on any income over

$10 million to help pay for a proposed “Green New Deal” to de-carbonize the

US economy and help prevent catastrophic climate change, while offering

universal healthcare and guaranteed employment.

This so-called marginal rate of 70 percent is not unprecedented in the

United States, but was last at that level 1981. The current top marginal tax

rate is 37 percent.

Raising corporate taxes is another Democratic priority, a subject inflamed

by the recent controversy over Amazon, which has reported no federal income

tax expenses for the past two years. That has stoked debate over highly

profitable companies that do not pay into government coffers.

Some Republicans have pushed back, with outspoken and media savvy Ocasio-

Cortez drawing the most fire.

Grover Norquist, an anti-tax activist who has long pushed Republican

lawmakers to pledge never to raise taxes, warned in January against soaking

the rich, saying such taxes “always slip down to hit the rest of us.”

But Joseph Thorndike, a historian specializing in US tax policy, said a

reversal of the post-war trend of cutting taxes is within sight.

– ‘Social tensions’ –

“Something is happening here,” he said. “We are beginning to have a

discussion about that that we haven’t had since the 1960s or even the 50s.”

Top marginal tax rates in the United States were very high following World

War II, maxing out at 94 percent. They began to fall in the 1960s and were

slashed again under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

In late 2017, Donald Trump and the Republican majority in Congress cut

corporate and personal income tax rates, despite unanimous Democratic

opposition which denounced the tax overhaul as a giveaway to the rich.

Trump, himself a billionaire, has attracted widespread scorn for refusing

to disclose his own income tax returns, and accusations that his family

maintained its wealth by evading taxes, an accusation he denies.

Why has the debate changed?

Yawning income gaps are one reason, Thorndike said.

“People are willing to tolerate rich people getting richer as long as

middle class people are also doing better,” he said. “When the middle and

laboring class is stagnating, that creates social tensions.”

Trump himself may have been catalyst.

While most major changes in US tax policy came in times of crisis — wars

or deep recessions — Trump’s unconventional presidency could mark “a sharp

enough break” to bring about change, Thorndike said.

A Morning Consult poll conducted late last month for Politico found 74

percent of voters were generally in favor of higher taxes for the rich, while

73 percent favored this for corporations.

Furthermore, 90 percent believed such tax revenues should go to pay for

healthcare or infrastructure.

But this apparent consensus masks significant divergences between

Democrats and Republicans, and the tax issue remains very sensitive, analysts

say.

The modest changes are sometimes a hard sell for the public while the

“anti-rich” rhetoric of some Democrats could alienate certain voters,

Thorndike said.

But Kenneth Scheve, professor of political science at Stanford University,

said “there is a set of voters and politicians who are trying to innovate and

respond in ways the country has not traditionally responded to.”

“For the Democratic primaries in 2020, this is going to be a key feature

of the debate,” he said.