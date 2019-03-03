RCC to manage clinical wastes hygienically

RAJSHAHI, March 3, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken

time-fitting steps for managing and disposing clinical wastes hygienically to

protect environment from pollution and contamination.

To this end, the RCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with

Prism Bangladesh Foundation (PBF), a non-government development organization.

Under the MoU, the city corporation will manage medical waste properly

aiming to protect public health as well as the city’s environment as the

infectious clinical wastes are very harmful to public health as well as

environment.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing a view-

sharing meeting with owners and executives of all private clinic and

diagnostics centres in the city yesterday.

RCC hosted the meeting at its conference hall with Panel Mayor Shariful

Islam Babu in the chair. Various issues related to devising ways and means on

how to manage clinical waste properly were discussed elaborately in the

meeting.

Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Brig Gen Jamilur

Rahman, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, President of

Private Clinic and Diagnostic Centres Association Dr Abdul Mannan and

Superintendent of Chest Disease Hospital Dr Amir Hossain also spoke.

Mayor Liton told the meeting that the city corporation will set up a

medical waste management plant in the near future for waste management.

There will be separate arrangement for collection of medical wastes from

both public and private clinics and diagnostic centers. None will be allowed

to dumping medical waste into water bodies and open space ignoring the

mandatory requirement to disinfect the waste before disposal, Liton said.

A three-day crush programme related to cleanliness and mosquito control

has been conducted at RMCH recently for ensuring a safe and hygienic

atmosphere to its patients and others concerned.

Liton urged the participating clinic owners and executives to extend

their support to make the RCC’s efforts a total success.