Int’l Conference on Climate Change concludes at DU

DHAKA, Mar 02, 2019 (BSS) – A two-day long international conference on Climate Change concluded here today urging the scientists and policy makers to save the earth from the adverse effect of climate changes.

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni attended the programme as the chief guest while British High Commissioner Ms. Alison Blake was present as the special guest at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban auditorium on the Dhaka University campus.

Center for Climate Change Study and Resource Utilization of DU organised the conference in co-operation with Bangladesh Association of Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows (BACSAF) and Alumni Association of German Universities in Bangladesh (AAGUB).

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni said “Bangladesh is now facing challenges as one of the most vulnerable countries. The recommendations produced at this international conference on climate change would help mitigate problems and crisis of climate changes”.

British High Commissioner Ms. Alison Blake said climate change is a global issue and it needs to be addressed globally.

“Bangladesh is playing a vital and effective role in the world forum to address the challenges of the climate change,” she pointed out.

British Government will work together with Bangladesh in the fields of global warming and climate change issues, she added.

Many local and internationally renowned experts and scientists from USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy and India participated in this conference.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin and Dr Rafiqul Islam also addressed it.

DU VC Prof. Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the two-day long international conference yesterday on March 1.