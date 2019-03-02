RCC to launch electronic immunisation registration tomorrow

RAJSHAHI, March 2, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) is going to launch electronic immunization registration activity from tomorrow (Sunday) for the first time among other city corporations in the country.

Successful implementation of the online registration will help the RCC to bring hundred percent babies age between 0 to 15 months and in some cases age from 0 to 23 months under the requisite vaccination.

This was revealed in an advocacy meeting styled “Electronic Immunization Registration” organized by the city corporation at its conference hall today.

“We will be pioneer in immunization programme in the country,” said Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, who addressed the meeting as chief guest.

He says his city corporation is committed to protect children from polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough and other infectious diseases.

Mayor Liton also asked the field level health workers and others concerned to render their services with utmost sincerity and honesty to make the registration programme a total success so that the children could be protected from the diseases.

On the occasion, he also distributed 50 tabs among the team leaders who are involved in RCC’s health services. The tabs will be used for the immunization registration purposes.

In her keynote presentation, Chief Health Officer Dr AFM Anzuman Ara Begum illustrated the electronic immunization registration strategy and its field level implementation. She told the meeting that the main purpose for the computerised immunisation system is to reduce the drop-out rates from vaccination programmes.

Divisional Coordinator of World Health Organization Dr AKM Kamruzzaman highlighted the significance and importance of immunization while presenting his concept paper in the meeting.

Chaired by RCC Ward Councilor Nuruzzaman Tuku, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Panel Mayors Shariful Islam and Tahera Begum, Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya and Deputy Director of Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir.