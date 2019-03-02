N. Korea’s Kim pays tribute to Ho Chi Minh on Vietnam visit

HANOI, March 2, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid

tribute to Vietnam’s embalmed revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh on Saturday as

he wrapped up a whirlwind week in Hanoi, where his summit with US President

Donald Trump ended without a nuclear deal.

On historic North Korean anniversaries Kim regularly pays tribute to his

predecessors, his father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung, at the

mausoleum on the outskirts of Pyongyang where their preserved remains lie in

state.

But his stop at the stark concrete monument where the body of Vietnam’s

independence hero is on display was unusual.

The North Korean leader adjusted the ribbons on a large wreath emblazoned

with his name and the message “Cherishing the memory of President Ho Chi

Minh”, before bowing his head for almost a minute.

He is not known to have made a similar visit to Mao Zedong’s mausoleum in

Beijing during any of his four visits to China, the North’s key diplomatic

protector and main provider of trade and aid.

But North Korean founder Kim Il Sung was a close friend of Ho Chi Minh,

supplying him with fighter pilots and psychological warfare specialists

during his war against the US-backed regime in South Vietnam.

Pictures of the two together are displayed on the noticeboard outside the

Vietnamese embassy in Pyongyang.

Kim’s trip is the first by a North Korean leader since 1964, when Kim Il

Sung also travelled by rail for his journey to the southeast Asian nation.

Kim Jong Un was due to board his own armoured olive green train later

Saturday for the 4,000-kilometre (2,500-mile) marathon back through China to

Pyongyang.

Kim and Trump’s much-hyped second summit finished abruptly with a scrapped

signing ceremony after the pair failed to reach an agreement on walking back

North Korea’s nuclear programme.