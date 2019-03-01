Prime Doleshwar through to DPL T20 final

DHAKA, March 1, 2019 (BSS)- Skipper Farhad Reza put up a splendid all-round performance as Prime Doleswar stormed into the final of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, edging Prime Bank Cricket Club past by six wickets at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.

They will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club who earlier beat Shinepukur Cricket Club by five wickets at final on March 4.

Reza registered his career-best T20 bowling figure by claiming 5-32 before his whirlwind 8-24 not out helped the side knock off the target with two balls to spare after Prime Bank posted a decent 170-9 in 20 overs.

Veteran Alok Kapali struck 55 and youngster Zakir Hasan hit 52 for Prime Bank to shape their innings.

Being sent to bat first, Prime Bank made a poor start with opener Rubel Mea and captain Anamul Haque, perishing to loose shots. Medium pacer Farhad Reza extracted some swing in an otherwise a pretty flat deck to dismantle the middle order of Prime Bank before Kapali and Zakir resisted.

With the precariously placing at 71-5, the duo combined for a 65-run for the sixth wicket stand to steady the ship.

Reza broke the partnership by dismissing Zakir Hasan who clattered five fours and one six in his 39 ball-52.

As Kalapi set for final onslaught, Reza came back in fire in his last over in which he claimed three wickets, including Kapali to dash the hopes of Prime Bank to post more formidable total. He could have ended up with hat-trick had he not conceded a wide after taking out Monir Hossain and Kapali in consecutive deliveries. However after the wide delivery, he immediately amended it with the wicket of Mohor Sheikh.

In pursuit of 171, Prime Doleshwar openers Saif Hassan and Mohammad Arafat were watchful and added 51 in eight overs before left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak had the latter caught by Mohor Shiekh at point.

Prime Bank bowlers strangled Doleshwar batsman as the asking run-rate increased alarmingly. Despite wickets at hands in abundance, Doleshwar batsmen failed to hit the bowlers to make the things worse.

After his bowling heroics, there was high hope on captain Farhad Reza to deliver at the crucial moment but he lived up to the expectation impeccably.

Doleshwar needed 43 off the last three overs when he came to bat. Reza plundered pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain for 19 runs before taking 16 runs further in the penultimate over, delivered by Alok Kapali. That brought the equation down to eight runs in last over, which he scored happily to help the snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat. Reza finally was unbeaten on 8 ball-24, smashing two fours and as many sixes. Marhsall Ayub was the other notable scorer with 31 ball-46.

Brief Score

Prime Bank 169-9 in 20 overs (Alok Kapali 55, Zakir Hasan 52, Anamul Haque 12; Farhad Reza 5-32, Enamul Junior 2-22) Prime Doleshwar (Saif Hassan 61, Marshall Ayub 46, Farhad Reza 24*; Abdur Razzak 1-19, Monir Hossain 1-34)