Independence vote for Papua New Guinea’s Bougainville to be delayed

PORT MORESBY, March 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A referendum that could lead to

statehood for the troubled south Pacific Island of Bougainville will be

delayed until the end of the year, top officials meeting in Port Moresby said

Friday.

Amid a row over funding, the vote — which could split the island from

Papua New Guinea and create the world’s newest country — will not take place

in June as planned.

Bertie Ahern, the former Irish prime minister who chairs the referendum

commission, said that holding the vote on the June 15 as planed was “just not

possible.”

“This is of course disappointing to me and everyone else, but it is the

reality of the situation,” he said, recommending that the vote now take place

on October 17.

An official announcement on the new date is expected to be made later

Friday, officials taking part in talks between the regional and central

government said.

The vote is seen as a key pillar of a 2001 peace process that ended a

brutal decade-long civil war that killed up to 20,000 people — one in ten of

the island’s population.

The battle between secessionists and the central Papua New Guinea

government only ended with a promise of more autonomy and an eventual vote on

statehood.

Both the government in Port Moresby and authorities in Bougainville

indicated they wanted that vote to go ahead, despite a row over funding.

“Our government is committed to making sure that we will have the

referendum this year” Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said, amid criticism from

the region’s president John Momis about his “slow release of funds.”

The referendum commission “will need more time to be ready to conduct the

free and fair and credible referendum” he said.

Observers have warned that disputes and delays risk rekindling unrest and

heightening political tensions.

Analysts at Fitch Solutions have predicted that Bougainvilleans will vote

for independence, but it is not clear that the authorities in Port Moresby

will honour the result.

Ahern warned both sides that further delay would be disastrous and that

they face years of difficult negotiations even after the vote takes place.