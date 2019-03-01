Latham reaches 150 as New Zealand reach 226 for 1 at tea

DHAKA, March 1, 2019 (BSS) – After a massive 254-run opening stand between

twin centurions Jeet Raval and Tom Latham the hoist continued their

domination over Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test in Hamilton on

Friday.

Latham was not out 156, his ninth century, with Kane Williamson on 32 as

the host went to tea at 326 for one, a first-innings lead of 92 with nine

wickets in hand.

Opener Jeet Raval ended a record barren run by completing his maiden Test

ton and went on to 132 before he was the first wicket to fall on the second

day. His marathon innings studded with 19 boundaries and one over boundary

before he skied an attempted slog-sweep to Khaled Ahmed at mid-wicket off

captain Mahmudullah delivery.

Together, Latham and Raval paired in a 254-run partnership, the third

highest by a New Zealand opening pair and the best since Glenn Turner and

Terry Jarvis’s record of 387 against the West Indies 47 years ago.

For 68 overs they caressed the ball to all points of the boundary and

looked extremely comfortable against the Tigers’ bowling attacks.

Raval went into his 17th Test holding the New Zealand record for the most

fifties (eight) without reaching a hundred.

But he held his nerve after passing his previous best — 88 on the same

ground against South Africa two years ago — and was able to raise his bat

when back-to-back fours off Ebadat Hossain took him from 93 to 101.

Latham, who had been dropped without scoring, brought up his latest century

with a top edge off Abu Jayed that raced to the fine leg boundary.

It is the fourth time he has passed the 150 mark and he has also reached

3,000 career Test runs in the course of his innings.