Quader urges BNP not to politicize Khaleda’s illness

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 28, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today urged BNP leaders to refrain from doing politics over the illness of the party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia who is now in jail after being convicted of graft charges.

“The Awami League government is not inhumane. It has taken all necessary measures to provide proper treatment to Begum Khaleda Zia. But BNP is putting much emphasis on doing politics over her illness rather than being concerned about her health condition,” he told journalists while visiting the work progress of the 2nd Meghna and the 2nd Kanchpur bridges in Sonargaon area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway here.

Quader said the city corporation polls were held peacefully as no untoward incidents took place during the voting of Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral post and ward councilor posts of both north and south city corporations today.

About the escalated tensions on Indo-Pakistan borders, the minister said: “We do not want war, we want peace. We have taken zero tolerance policy against cross border terrorism.”

The minister also mentioned the government’s tough stance against terrorists groups on borders.

About the two-bridges on Dhaka-Chattogram highway, Quader said the under-construction 2nd Meghna, the 2nd Kanchpur and the 2nd Gumti bridges would be inaugurated before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the bridge at Kanchpur on March 10 while Meghna and Gumti bridges will be inaugurated in April and May respectively.

After completion of the three bridges, the people will not experience any traffic congestion on Dhaka-Chattogram highway, he said.