HC for operating mobile courts to check air pollution

DHAKA, Jan 28, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today directed authorities

concerned to conduct mobile court raids to take legal action against those

who are causing air pollution in the capital.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and

Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the interim order, issuing a rule in this

regard.

The court came up with the order after hearing a writ petition filed by

rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB). Advocate Manjil

Morshed moved the plea for HRPB.

“The court in its rule asked to reply as to why the inaction of

administration in checking air pollution in the capital shall not be declared

illegal and why direction shall not be passed to control the pollution. The

court asked to submit reply within two weeks,” advocate Morshed said.

The court asked the Mayor and executive officers of the two city

corporations to raise some kind of boundary wall around the construction

sites in the capital, spraying water twice a day in the area mostly affected

by air pollution.

The court also asked Chief Executive Officer of two city corporations and

Director General of Department of Environment to comply with the order and

submit a report on this by 15 days.

“The court also directed environment court to conduct mobile court drives

twice a week to take legal actions against the people or agencies causing air

pollution and submit a report on executing the order within four weeks,”

Manjil added.