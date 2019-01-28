Two convicts surrender in Aug 21 grenade attack case

DHAKA, Jan 28, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent two people convicted in August 21 grenade attack case to jail as the two surrendered before it around four months after the verdict was passed.

“Judge Shahed Nuruddin of Dhaka 1st Speedy Trial Tribunal sent former deputy Inspector General of Police Khan Sayeed Hasan and deputy commissioner (east) Obaidur Rahman Khan to jail,” prosecutor Akram Uddin Shyamol told BSS.

The court on October 10, 2018, sentenced to death to 19 people including former junior home minister Lutfuzzaman Babar and life imprisonment to another 19 including ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s fugitive son Tarique Rahman on August 21, 2004 grenade attack charge.

The court found all the 49 accused guilty and convicted them in the two cases lodged over attack that killed 24 people and wounded some 500 others, crippling some of them for life.

Khan Sayeed Hasan and Obaidur Rahman Khan were sentenced to two-year-imprisonment and fined them Taka 50,000 each under section 218 of the penal code. They have to suffer six-month imprisonment in default.