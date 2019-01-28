Cabinet approves law enhancing BSC’s stake in overseas shipment

DHAKA, Jan 28, 2019 (BSS) – The cabinet today approved the draft of

Bangladesh Flag Carrying Vessels (Protection) Act, 2019 enhancing state-run

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s (BSC) stake in overseas shipment.

The cabinet gave the approval in principle in its weekly meeting with

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair in the PMO,” Cabinet Secretary Md.

Shafiul Alam told a media briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said the proposed law suggested a mandatory provision under which the

BSC ship would carry at least 50 percent of goods to be exported and

imported.

The new law will replace Bangladesh Flag Vessels (protection) Ordinance,

1982 under which BSC ocean going fleet’s stake in import-export shipments was

40 percent.

The new law was also required as the Supreme Court earlier declared null

and void all ordinances which were framed by previous military regimes.

“The provision will promote the state owned Bangladesh Shipping

Corporation,” the cabinet secretary said.

The cabinet today simultaneously gave final approval to the draft of

“Bangladesh EPZ Labour Law, 2019” which earlier was enforced since January

15, 2019 through promulgation of an ordinance.

The cabinet on December 3, 2018 had given approval in principle to the

draft allowing trade union activities in Export Processing Zones (EPZs).

Alam said the original draft was placed before the cabinet without any

changes for endorsement of the new parliament.

The law would equip EPZ workers with rights to enforce work stoppage and

factory lock-outs while it also accommodated some ILO recommendations and

several observations of Canada and the United States to make it more labour

friendly.

The Cabinet Division today placed before the meeting a summary on the

execution of cabinet decisions during the time from January 2018 to December

2018.

During the time the cabinet held 35 meetings and took 313 decisions, 270

of which were executed by now.

At that time the parliament framed 193 acts and the government promulgated

10 ordinances while process is underway to turn 20 draft legislations into

law, the cabinet secretary said.