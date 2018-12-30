Joy casts vote at City College centre

DHAKA, Dec 30, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ICT Adviser and her son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed Joy cast his vote at Dhaka City College centre this morning.

Joy cast his vote at 10.25 am in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election which is progressing across the country from 8am. Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

After casting his vote, Joy urged the countrymen, especially, the young and first-time voters, not to vote for those who are contesting the election by forming alliance with war criminals and anti-liberation forces.

He said Oikyafront has been hatching conspiracy to foil the election and urged all to remain alert against it. He said Oikyafront led by BNP-Jamaat will be bound to stop their politics of conspiracy and killing after the election.

Voting in the 11th parliamentary elections began at 8am amid tight security and will continue till 4pm without any break