DHAKA, Dec 30, 2018 (BSS) – Jatiya Oikyafront top leader and Gano Forum

President Dr Kamal Hossain cast his vote at Viqarunnisa Noon School and

College center in the city this morning.

He went to the centre with his wife hamida hossain and daughter – Sara Hossain

cast his vote around 8:56 am.

Balloting of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad election began across the country at

8 am and will continue without any break till 4pm.