Nation goes to 11th JS polls tomorrow

DHAKA, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS)-Amid much enthusiasm and festivity, the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections will be held tomorrow with 10, 42, 38,677 voters exercising their franchise to elect 299 members of parliament out of 300.

The balloting will begin at 8 am and continue till 4 pm without any break.

The election in Gaibandha-3 constituency has been deferred due to the death of a candidate and voting for the seat will be held on January 27.

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all preparations to hold the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner across the country. The ballot papers and other polling materials, including stamp pads, official seals, marking seals, have already been sent to every district for the polling.

A total of 1,861 candidates are vying for the polls. Among them, 1,733 are from political parties and 128 independents.

A total of 10, 42, 38,677 voters, including 5, 25, 72,365 male and 5,16,66,312 female, will cast their votes at 206,477 polling booths of the 40,183 voting centers in 299 constituencies across the country.

The EC will take votes using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at all polling booths in six constituencies for the first time. The constituencies are- Dhaka-6 and 13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2.

In compliance with new electoral rules, a total of 39 registered political parties are contesting the polls.

About 608,000 members of law enforcement agencies, 66 returning officers, will perform their responsibilities to conduct the election across the country.

A total of 4,0183 presiding officers, 20, 7,312 assistant presiding officers and 4,14,624 polling officers have been appointed for conducting the election while about 1,328 executive magistrates will be deployed and 640 judicial magistrates will work in 122 electoral inquiry committees during the polls.

A total of 272 candidates from the Awami League led grand alliance are contesting the polls with election symbol ‘Boat’.

The EC sources said a peaceful atmosphere is prevailing in the country. Securities of all the voters will be ensured at any cost on the day of balloting.

The EC and local administrations have been working relentlessly so that the voters can return to their respective residences safely after casting their votes.

All the agencies concerned, including the law-enforcement ones, have already started rendering their duties properly to make the election peaceful.

Our Rajshahi correspondent said there are six constituencies having 19,42,562 voters, including 9,74,853 females, in Rajshahi district. A total of 25 candidates are vying for all the constituencies.

Voters of Rajshahi said main competition is likely to be taken place between the candidates of Bangladesh Awami League and BNP in all the constituencies.

Majority people opined during voting the voters will consider various positive issues of the present government including dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and development achievements in last 10 years.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman said peaceful atmosphere is prevailing here. He said securities of all the voters will be ensured at any cost on day of balloting.

The returning officers said a five-tier security measures has been arranged to make the election free, fair and credible.

In Rangpur division, a total of 207 candidates, including 196 of political parties and 11 independents, are contesting in the 32 parliamentary constituencies, out of total 33 constituencies.

The Election Commission has rescheduled polling in Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Polashbari) constituency for January 27 next following the death one contesting candidate there.

A total of 1,11,83,289, including 55,67,820 males and 55,15,469 females, are expected to cast their votes at 4,425 polling centres in 32 constituencies in the division.

In Natore district, a total of 16 candidates are struggling in four constituencies in Natore district having 13,03,877 voters, including 6,50,370 females.

There are 29 candidates in six constituencies of Naogaon district having 20,02,736 voters, including 10,07,513 females.

A total of thirteen candidates are contesting for three constituencies in Chapainawabganj district having 11,75,303 voters.

In Magura, there are 10 candidates in two constituencies having 6,85,059 voters, including 3,42,154 females. There are 35 candidates in six constituencies in Khulna district. Meanwhile, a total of 18,10,699 voters, including 9,02,184 females, are expected to cast their votes.

A total 36 candidates are contesting in six constituencies of Jeshore district having 20,92456 voters, including 10,43,312 females.

In Jhalakathi district, there are two constituencies having 10 candidates. In the two constituencies, there are 4,70,000 voters.

A total of 30 candidates are contesting in five constituencies in Jamalpur district.

In Netrakona district, a total of 26 candidates are contesting in five constituencies having 16,06,709 voters, including 7,96,998 females.

Returning officer and deputy commissioner of Netrakona district Main-ul-Islam told BSS that peaceful electioneering atmosphere is prevailing in all the five constituencies in the district.

Election commission and local administration have already taken fool-proof security measures to ensure security of the voters.

There are 21 candidates in three constituencies in Shariatpur district having 8,60,937 voters, including 4,18,653 females.

In Gopalganj district, there are 12 candidates in three constituencies having 8,79,597 voters, including 4,37,116 females.

A total of 25 candidates are contesting in four constituencies in Laxmipur district. There are 12,34,304 voters in all constituencies of the district.

In Noakhali district, a total of 48 candidates are contesting in six constituencies having 21,49,239 voters, including 10,51,886 females.

In Habiganj district, there are 24 candidates in four constituencies having 14,26,067 voters, including 7,15,473 females.

There are 56 candidates in 11 constituencies of Mymensingh district having 35,51,832 voters, including 18,58,135 females.

In Gazipur district, there are 35 candidates are contesting in five constituencies of Gazipur district. There are 24,18,411 voters in the constituencies, including 11,97,662 females.

In Brahmanbaria district, there are 45 candidates in six constituencies having 19,53,753 voters, including 9,65,948 females.