Ensure peaceful, successful polls: Joy

DHAKA, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister’s ICT Adviser today expressed his firm belief about Awami League’s massive victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary elections, urging the party leaders and workers to ensure peaceful and successful polls.

“Tomorrow is the election day and I believe it will be a day of massive victory for the “boat”. To all my Awami League brothers and sisters, please ensure a peaceful, successful election,” he wrote on his verified Facebook page.

Joy voiced apprehension that the BNP-Jamaat will attempt to cause disruptions, seize polling centers, and maybe even withdraw midway through the day during polling.

“The BNP-Jamaat is trying everything to make the election controversial as all polls show they will lose badly … I suspect they will attempt to cause disruptions, seize polling centers, maybe even withdraw midway through the day during polling,” he said.

In this connection, the PM’s ICT adviser urged all concerned including the AL leaders and workers not to step into the BNP-Jamaat tricks and continue election duty until the completion of the polls.

“Don’t fall for their tricks. Ensure polling centers are safeguarded and continue your election efforts until polling closes in the evening,” he said.