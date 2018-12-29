PM condoles death of Nilufar Jahan

DHAKA, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed
profound shock and sorrow at the death of Nilufar Jahan, wife of Awami League
(AL) lawmaker and also president of the party’s Panchagar district unit
Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for the eternal
salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Nilufar, who has been suffering from various ailments, died at Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.
She was 58.
She left behind a son, two daughters, relatives, well-wishers and admirers
to mourn her death.