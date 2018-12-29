BNP becomes frustrated sensing defeat: Quader

NOAKHALI, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders have become frustrated sensing sure defeat in the 11th parliamentary election to be held tomorrow.

BNP is plotting to foil the national election as the party will not win in the election, he told journalists at the Noakhali District Unit of AL office.

Local Lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Noakhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Shihab Uddin Shahin, Pourashova Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel and leader of district unit of AL Shamsuddin Selim, among others, were present on the occasion.

Quader said the government is extending its support to the Election Commission (EC) for holding a free, fair and credible election.

The people of the country will re-elect the AL-led grand alliance government in the general election to continue ongoing development process, he said.

Quader said Bangladesh has witnessed massive progress in the past 10 years as the Awami League-led government has implemented various development programmes.

He urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of Awami League in the December 30 national election to complete the unfinished development programmes.