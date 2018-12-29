All set to hold 11th parliamentary election in port city

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS)- The Election Commission (EC) in

collaboration with local administration have taken up five-tier security

measures in the 16 constituencies of Chattogram city and district for holding

tomorrow’s 11th parliamentary polls in a free , fair and peaceful manner .

The EC as part of its security measures has embarked upon a plan to deploy

8,000 police forces, 2100 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 1500 members of

the security forces and Navy in the said constituencies for conducting a

peaceful election.

Besides, 25,000 Ansar and village defence forces have been kept ready to

discharge their duties during election period.

EC sources said at least two to three platoon armed forces will be deployed

headed by an Army Major for each platoon in each constituency in addition, to

oversee the polls activities in 16 constituencies .

At present, 71 platoon security forces are patrolling in the city. Naval

forces have been deployed in Sandwip Island besides coast guards and police

forces.

Besides, 46 mobile teams of RAB will be deployed in the said

constituencies of Chattogram district and city.

District Election Commission officer Munir Hossain Khan said all kinds of

electoral materials including 1840 EVM for Chattogram-9 constituency

(Kotwali) and postal ballot papers have been sent to the concerned officials

and Returning officers (RO).

At present, a total of 117 candidates from different parties are

contesting in the polls in the 16 constituencies including three (fully) in

Chattogram city and partly three others in the city and district.

A total of 56 lakh 37 thousand and 461 voters are expected to cast their

votes in 1302 centres in district and 597 centres in the city, sources said.