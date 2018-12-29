DYD implements Taka 6.15-cr projects in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS)-Department of Youth Development (DYD) has

implemented various uplift schemes involving more than Taka 6.15 crore for

making youths self-reliant through income-generating activities during the

last 10 years in the district.

DYD sources said upazila level training activities were strengthened with

the main thrust of employment and self employment generation.

Many youths were brought under training on fisheries, poultry, dairy,

cattle-fattening and animal husbandry.

Female youths were imparted training on tailoring, sewing, block, boutique

and computer.

At least 5,580 youths were given institutional and non-institutional

training in order to make them self-reliant in various income-generating

activities during this fiscal year.

Besides, 2,325 others were brought under self-employment and 326 under

family-based programmes.

Under the credit support programme, 948 beneficiary youths were given

loans of Taka 2.78 crore for operating their profit-making activities.

As part of the efforts for building digital Bangladesh, all youth

development related activities in the district were uploaded on web portal.

Online reporting of all the credit related activities was updated.

DYD’s all activities were implemented with the main focus on training and

self-employment. To this end, steps were taken to make the youths, both males

and females, self-reliant through providing them with diversified training

and financial assistance.

Side by side with the normal activities, the beneficiary youths were

motivated to prevent child marriage and dowry, ensure safe maternity and

sanitation coupled with freeing the society from drug-addiction and all other

crimes like terrorism and militancy.

Besides, the youth organisations were sensitised to tree plantation and

nursing of those properly in supplementing the national efforts for

environment protection. So far, 83,535 trees were planted at the upazila and

village level.

The tree plantation activities will ultimately help reduce carbon emission

at a substantial level and that is very important to face the adverse impact

of climate change in the region.

The trained youths were also made competent for playing an effective role

in disaster management activities. Currently, similar types of project are

being implemented at a cost of Taka 1.85 crore.

National service programme is also being executed involving around Taka

1.78 crore.