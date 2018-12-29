DYD implements Taka 6.15-cr projects in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS)-Department of Youth Development (DYD) has
implemented various uplift schemes involving more than Taka 6.15 crore for
making youths self-reliant through income-generating activities during the
last 10 years in the district.
DYD sources said upazila level training activities were strengthened with
the main thrust of employment and self employment generation.
Many youths were brought under training on fisheries, poultry, dairy,
cattle-fattening and animal husbandry.
Female youths were imparted training on tailoring, sewing, block, boutique
and computer.
At least 5,580 youths were given institutional and non-institutional
training in order to make them self-reliant in various income-generating
activities during this fiscal year.
Besides, 2,325 others were brought under self-employment and 326 under
family-based programmes.
Under the credit support programme, 948 beneficiary youths were given
loans of Taka 2.78 crore for operating their profit-making activities.
As part of the efforts for building digital Bangladesh, all youth
development related activities in the district were uploaded on web portal.
Online reporting of all the credit related activities was updated.
DYD’s all activities were implemented with the main focus on training and
self-employment. To this end, steps were taken to make the youths, both males
and females, self-reliant through providing them with diversified training
and financial assistance.
Side by side with the normal activities, the beneficiary youths were
motivated to prevent child marriage and dowry, ensure safe maternity and
sanitation coupled with freeing the society from drug-addiction and all other
crimes like terrorism and militancy.
Besides, the youth organisations were sensitised to tree plantation and
nursing of those properly in supplementing the national efforts for
environment protection. So far, 83,535 trees were planted at the upazila and
village level.
The tree plantation activities will ultimately help reduce carbon emission
at a substantial level and that is very important to face the adverse impact
of climate change in the region.
The trained youths were also made competent for playing an effective role
in disaster management activities. Currently, similar types of project are
being implemented at a cost of Taka 1.85 crore.
National service programme is also being executed involving around Taka
1.78 crore.