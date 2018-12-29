‘Back to the garden’: Festival to mark Woodstock’s 50th

NEW YORK, Dec 29, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – Fifty years after the Woodstock festival

became a highpoint of 1960s counter-culture, featuring performances by Jimi

Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin and other icons of the era, an anniversary

event is planned at the same site in New York.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced on its website “a new

festival of music, culture, and community” from August 16-18 next year at the

original location of the 1969 concert, which took place on Max Yasgur’s farm

about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of New York city.

In conjunction with major concert promoter Live Nation, the event will span

the same dates as the original festival and will include live performances

from “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades,”

alongside TED-style talks from leading futurists and “retro-tech experts,”

the website said.

“Fifty years ago, people gathered peacefully on our site inspired to change

the world through music. As the stewards of this historic site, we remain

committed to preserving this rich history and spirit, and to educating and

inspiring new generations to contribute positively to the world through

music, culture, and community,” Darlene Fedun, chief executive officer of the

Bethel Woods Center, said on the website.

While stars like Joplin and Hendrix died soon after Woodstock, other

legendary artists from the original event — including Joan Baez and The Who

— are still performing.

The Bethel Woods Center did not reveal who will play at the anniversary

event but said details will come soon.

Michael Lang, one of the promoters of the original Woodstock, told a local

newspaper that he also intended to mark the anniversary, although no details

have been announced.

Woodstock took place in a United States convulsed over its involvement in

the war in Vietnam, the sexual revolution, the emergence of a drug culture,

and the Black Power movement.

The concert, which expected fewer than 50,000 people, eventually drew about

half a million, a crowd which overwhelmed organizers, who turned it into a

free show that took place largely in peace.

In August, 2009, a 40th anniversary event in Bethel, New York, included Joe

McDonald and Canned Heat among performers who sang at the original event.