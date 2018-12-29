Cholera breaks out in southwestern Burundi: minister

BUJUMBURA, Dec. 29, 2018 (BSS/XINHUA) – At least 45 cholera cases have been

reported in the health district of Rumonge in Rumonge Province, southwestern

Burundi, near Lake Tanganyika, the Burundian health minister said Friday.

The first case of cholera was declared in Rumonge town on Tuesday and was

confirmed by the national reference laboratory located in the capital

Bujumbura, said Thaddee Ndikumana, minister of public health and AIDS

control, at a press conference in Bujumbura.

The first declared case has been cured and left the hospital, said

Ndikumana.

The main causes of cholera are the recent heavy rains that destroyed

latrines in the Rumonge town as well as lack of potable water, he added.

“With the support of partners, we are going to provide clean drinking water

to Rumonge town. I also urge residents in Rumonge as well as in other areas

to abide by hygiene rules,” said the minister.

Residents living near Lake Tanganyika in the province of Rumonge are said

to drink and use the lake water which is unhealthy.