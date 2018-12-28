DMP takes security measures ahead of national polls: DMP chief

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner M Asaduzzaman Mia today said they have taken adequate security measures to hold the 11th national parliamentary election in a festive mood.

The DMP commissioner stated this while visiting a polling center at Wills Little Flower School and College here this afternoon.

“Necessary security measures have been taken to avoid any sorts of conflict during the elections and as a result none would be able to intimidate the voters,” said the DMP official.

The DMP chief said intelligence force has been kept alert to make field level information available.

“Our cyber team has been kept ready to prevent rumors spread through online and social media,” he added.

Four police control rooms have been set up in Dhaka city and all security arrangements will be coordinated from these control rooms, he said. “We have taken measures to bring every candidate and their polling agents under security coverage,” Mia said.

He said if any voter is intimated by anyone, then he can make complaints by dialing 999 phone number.