Nation ID card not mandatory for casting votes: EC

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Secretary of Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Helaluddin Ahmed today said national ID card or smart card is not mandatory for casting vote in the parliamentary election to be held on December 30.

“National ID card or smart card is not mandatory….. Smartcard, ID card and voter’s number will help the people cast their votes in EVM centres but these are mandatory,” he told a press conference of the Election Bhaban here.

Helal said, “Except presiding officer and on-duty police officer, nobody can use mobile phones in polling centres. Voters can carry mobile phones. But, they (voters) will have to switch off their mobile phones after entering the centres”

The parliamentary election will be held in a festive atmosphere as peaceful environment is prevailing across the country, he added.

He said that no motorized vehicles, even private cars, can ply across the country without permission from the Election Commission on voting day. The bar will not be applicable to ambulances and the vehicles of fire services and media, Helal said.

About counting voting, additional secretary of EC Moklesur Rahman said, “Election results would be announced in every centre. After election, presiding officers of respective polling centres will count votes in presence of persons concerned.”