Sensing defeat, BNP-Jamaat out to unleash violence: AL

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League today said BNP-Jamaat and Oikyafront are hatching conspiracies to unleash massive violence and subversive activities sensing their ‘sure defeat’ in the parliamentary election.

“Sensing sure defeat in the Jatiya Sangsad election, BNP-Jamaat and Oikyafront clique is hatching conspiracies to carry out terrorist acts and sabotage,” AL joint general secretary Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak told a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

The press conference was followed by a joint meeting of AL Secretariat with Dhaka City South and North units of the party and its associate bodies.

Nanak said through a video message from London, BNP’s fugitive acting chairman Tarique Rahman gave directives to carry out violence.

He said Tarique’s speech underpinned directives for foiling peaceful polls environment and carrying out terrorist acts.

The AL leader said with the cooperation of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, BNP-Jamaat clique is hatching conspiracy to create panic among voters and misguide the people by spreading propaganda on social media.

The clique issued threats to capture polling centers in guerrilla style by unleashing violence in the election under an orchestrated plan, he added.

“They are hatching conspiracies to foil the congenial festive atmosphere for holding the election in a free, fair and neutral manner,” he said.

Nanak said BNP-Jamaat designed a blueprint under which the clique would make videos on casting of “fake votes” in self-made polling booths and spread the contents on social media to mislead the people.

The AL leader said now the people are very conscious and they would not believe in falsehood and propaganda.

“That is why the people have taken stance in favor of Awami League’s election symbol ‘boat’. A mass-upsurge for ‘boat’ is going across the country,” he added.

Nanak urged the people to cast their votes in favor of AL-led grand alliance candidates to continue the current development trend of the country.

He said five AL leaders and workers were killed while 178 AL offices were vandalized, incidents of 58 bomb attacks and gunshots took place, 88 offices and vehicles set on fire by BNP-Jamaat leaders and workers.

They also carried out attacks on police and journalists, he added.

The AL leader strongly condemned the attacks and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers to award them exemplary punishment.