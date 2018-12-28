Election mood prevails despite end of campaign deadline

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – An election mood gripped the country despite the campaign deadline ended today in line with election laws while last minute preparedness was underway for the December 30 polls.

Candidates and their supporters drew an end to their 17 days of hectic campaign as demanded by the Representation of Peoples Order (RPO) law 48 hours ahead of the start of the voting at 8 am to continue without any recess till 4 pm.

The Election Commission and concerned administrations are passing busy time centering the polls.

The EC sources said a peaceful atmosphere is prevailing in the country. Securities of all the voters will be ensured at any cost on the day of balloting.

The EC and local administrations have been working relentlessly so that the voters can return to their respective residences safely after casting their votes.

All the agencies concerned, including the law-enforcement ones, have already started rendering their duties properly to make the election peaceful.

Our Rajshahi correspondent said there are six constituencies having 19,42,562 voters, including 9,74,853 females, in Rajshahi district. A total of 25 candidates are vying for all the constituencies.

The heavyweight aspirants are: Minister for Jute and Textile Emaj Uddin Pramanik, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Polok, MP, Fazely Hossain Badsha, MP, Omor Faruque Chowdhury, MP, and Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, from Awami League and Barrister Aminul Haque, Mijanur Rahman Minu and Alamgir Kabir from BNP.

Flanked by a large number of leaders and workers, the contestants were seen meeting voters and different professional bodies seeking their support throughout the day braving fog as well as cold wave.

Voters said main competition is likely to be taken place between the candidates of Bangladesh Awami League and BNP in all the constituencies.

Majority people opined during voting the voters will consider various positive issues of the present government including dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and development achievements in last 10 years.

Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman said peaceful atmosphere is prevailing here. He said securities of all the voters will be ensured at any cost on day of balloting.

The returning officers said a five-tier security measures has been arranged to make the election free, fair and credible.

In Natore district, a total of 16 candidates are struggling in four constituencies in Natore district having 13,03,877 voters, including 6,50,370 females.

There are 29 candidates in six constituencies of Naogaon district having 20,02,736 voters, including 10,07,513 females.

A total of thirteen candidates are contesting for three constituencies in Chapainawabganj district having 11,75,303 voters.

In Magura, there are 10 candidates in two constituencies having 6,85,059 voters, including 3,42,154 females. There are 35 candidates in six constituencies in Khulna district. Meanwhile, a total of 18,10,699 voters, including 9,02,184 females, are expected to cast their votes.

A total 36 candidates are contesting in six constituencies of Jeshore district having 20,92456 voters, including 10,43,312 females.

In Jhalakathi district, there are two constituencies having 10 candidates. In the two constituencies, there are 4,70,000 voters.

A total of 30 candidates are contesting in five constituencies in Jamalpur district.

In Netrakona district, a total of 26 candidates are contesting in five constituencies having 16,06,709 voters, including 7,96,998 females.

Returning officer and deputy commissioner of Netrakona district Main-ul-Islam told BSS that peaceful electioneering atmosphere is prevailing in all the five constituencies in the district.

Election commission and local administration have already taken fool-proof security measures to ensure security of the voters.

All the officials including polling officials, executive magistrates, judicial officers and law-enforcement agencies including police, RAB and army personnel continued rendering services to avert any trouble or untoward incident and make the polls free, fair and credible, he said.

There are 21 candidates in three constituencies in Shariatpur district having 8,60,937 voters, including 4,18,653 females.

In Gopalganj district, there are 12 candidates in three constituencies having 8,79,597 voters, including 4,37,116 females.

A total of 25 candidates are contesting in four constituencies in Laxmipur district. There are 12,34,304 voters in all constituencies of the district.

In Noakhali district, a total of 49 candidates are contesting in six constituencies having 21,49,239 voters, including 10,51,886 females.

A total of 13 candidates are contesting in two constituencies in Barguna district. There are 4,14,402 voters in the two constituencies.

In Habiganj district, there are 24 candidates in four constituencies having 14,26,067 voters, including 7,15,473 females.

There are 43 candidates in seven constituencies of Barguna district.

In Kurigram, there are four constituencies having 15,47,002 voters, including 7,85,857 females.

There are 56 candidates in 11 constituencies of Mymensingh district having 35,51,832 voters, including 18,58,135 females.

In Gazipur district, there are 35 candidates are contesting in five constituencies of Gazipur district. There are 24,18,411 voters in the constituencies, including 11,97,662 females.