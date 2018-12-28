Ban imposed on meetings, processions until 4 pm, Jan 1

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Restriction has been imposed on holding any

kind of meetings, gatherings and processions from 48 hours before starting of

the voting and 48 hours after the end of the voting in the general election

to be held on December 30.

According to the Section 78 of the Representation of the People Order-

1972, such ban will remain enforce from 8 am today (Friday) to 4 pm on

January 1 next, a handout said.

During this period, no one will be able to commit any ferocious act or

indiscipline behavior. He/she will not be able to scare the voters or the

people concerned. Besides, none will be able to show arms or exercise muscle

power during this period.

If anyone violates the rules, he/she will have to suffer maximum seven

years or minimum two years in prison and fine.