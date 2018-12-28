PID opens media centre at Sonargaon Hotel

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – The Press Information Department (PID) today

opened a media centre at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital for disseminating

information related to the 11th national election scheduled to be held on

December 30.

The media centre will remain open uninterruptedly up to midnight of

December 31, a handout said.

This media comprises a `work station’ and a `briefing room’ at Surma

Hall of the hotel.

If anyone wants to contact with the media centre, he or she is asked to

make call dialing 55028035, 55028031 and 55028032.