BEZA to launch one-stop service centre in January

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is

set to formally launch its ‘One Stop Service (OSS) Centre’ in January aiming

to providing all the necessary services to the investors of the economic

zones in a single window.

“BEZA is now providing 11 services under the OSS centre. We’ll formally

inaugurate the centre in January since all preparations have been taken in

this regard,” BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury told BSS.

The ‘One Stop Service Act’ has already been enacted and the rules for the

One-Stop Service have been prepared, he said, adding that software for the

OSS centre is being developed with support from the Japan International

Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA has developed the OSS centre under the ‘Project for Promoting

Investment and Enhancing Industrial Competitiveness in Bangladesh’.

Paban said Bangladesh will enter into a new era by introduction of the

full-fledged ‘One Stop Service’ so that the country can make a positive

change in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

“The potential investors would get all other necessary permissions,

including permissions of various utility services like power, gas, water and

telephone from the centre, for starting a business here,” he added.

The one-stop service centre will bring down significantly the time in

getting utility services, the BEZA chief said, claiming that an investor

would get power connection in 21 days while the construction permit by 37

days.

Describing the one-stop service as a web-based one, he said previously

investors had to apply physically and go to door-to-door of all service

providers to get permissions for getting utility connections and other

services.

“With the launching of the one stop service centre, investors can apply

through a single web-based application. They can also track the progress of

their applications online,” he said.

Under the Bangladesh Economic Zones Act 2010, BEZA had been established

to set up Economic Zones (EZs) in the country’s potential areas. BEZA is

implementing a plan to establish 100 EZs by 2030 on 75,000 acres of land to

fetch more investment as well as create employment for one crore people and

increasing export earnings.

The broad objectives of BEZA are structural transformation of the

country’s economy through attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),

diversifying export, promoting skill development, sharing knowledge,

generating employment, ensuring dynamic benefits for the domestic industry,

and social and environmental sustainability.

BEZA is playing a regulatory role in establishing EZs. BEZA is appointing

developers under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop the

EZs. Private sector is also establishing EZs by taking license from BEZA.