PKSF’s efforts turn beggars into self-employed

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS)-A research found that increase of disposable
income of beggars in some particular areas in the country due to inclusive
initiative by the PKSF have been turned themselves into self-employed.
The research “Beggars to Entrepreneurs: An Evaluation” carried out by the
Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), said a press release today.
DScE’s Entrepreneurial expert and Macro specialist Professor Dr Muhammad
Mahboob Ali said the ENRICH programme philosophically developed by Dr Qazi
Kholiquzzaman Ahmad is being implemented by the Palli Karma-Sahayak
Foundation (PKSF).
This is a laudable and effective venture to change the fate of destitute
people in the society, he said.
Mahboob Ali said the current government is also doing in the right
direction to play a supportive role for poor people to come out the vicious
circle of poverty.
DScE presented the research findings on Thursday at PKSF at a ceremony.
DScE’s Post graduate diploma student Md. Nazim Ud Dollah made the
presentation.
PKSF Deputy Managing Director Dr Md Jashim Uddin presided over the
ceremony. Senior general manager of PKSF Mashiur Rahman, Assistant General
Manager Dipen Kumar Shaha and DScE Lecturer Sadia Islam also spoke on this
occasion.
Jashim Uddin said PKSF will continue to play for sustainable poverty
reduction role through employment generation.