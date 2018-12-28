PKSF’s efforts turn beggars into self-employed

DHAKA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS)-A research found that increase of disposable

income of beggars in some particular areas in the country due to inclusive

initiative by the PKSF have been turned themselves into self-employed.

The research “Beggars to Entrepreneurs: An Evaluation” carried out by the

Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), said a press release today.

DScE’s Entrepreneurial expert and Macro specialist Professor Dr Muhammad

Mahboob Ali said the ENRICH programme philosophically developed by Dr Qazi

Kholiquzzaman Ahmad is being implemented by the Palli Karma-Sahayak

Foundation (PKSF).

This is a laudable and effective venture to change the fate of destitute

people in the society, he said.

Mahboob Ali said the current government is also doing in the right

direction to play a supportive role for poor people to come out the vicious

circle of poverty.

DScE presented the research findings on Thursday at PKSF at a ceremony.

DScE’s Post graduate diploma student Md. Nazim Ud Dollah made the

presentation.

PKSF Deputy Managing Director Dr Md Jashim Uddin presided over the

ceremony. Senior general manager of PKSF Mashiur Rahman, Assistant General

Manager Dipen Kumar Shaha and DScE Lecturer Sadia Islam also spoke on this

occasion.

Jashim Uddin said PKSF will continue to play for sustainable poverty

reduction role through employment generation.