Volatile DR Congo braces for troubled election

KINSHASA, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS/AFP) – One of the world’s powder-keg countries
faces a crunch test on Sunday when Democratic Republic of Congo heads into
elections marred by delays, clashes and fears of polling-day chaos.
The vote crowns two years of turmoil, sharpening worries that the fragile
giant of central Africa may once more spiral into violence.
Twenty-one candidates are vying to succeed Joseph Kabila, who aged just 47
has been at the helm for nearly 18 years.
If all goes well, one will be sworn in on January 18 — the very first time
that the DRC will have achieved a peaceful transition of power since gaining
independence in 1960.
But the prospects of achieving this have dimmed as concern over the poll’s
credibility has risen, along with a diplomatic storm with Europe.
Sunday’s election will be the DRC’s first presidential ballot in seven
years.
It should have been held in 2016 when Joseph Kabila, in power since 2001,
reached a two-term limit.
But he remained in office, invoking a caretaker clause under the
constitution.
It came at the cost of protests that were bloodily crushed, leaving scores
of dead.
Then came a string of three election postponements — followed on Wednesday
by a fourth delay in two regions hit by violence — and a storm over the
introduction of electronic voting machines.
The turbulence has revived traumatic memories of the DRC’s bloodied past.
On Wednesday, the presidents of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and the
neighbouring Republic of Congo called for “peaceful, free, democratic and
transparent” elections and expressed deep concern at the violence.
In 1996-1997 and 1998-2003, the DRC was the theatre of two terrible
conflicts — the second of which was called “the Great War of Africa” for the
millions of dead and homeless that it left.
The conflict drew in countries from around central and southern Africa and
its legacy lies heavily today on the east of the country, where militias
fight over resources.
– Powerful trio –
The presidential elections — unfolding alongside legislative and
municipal ballots — have a field of 21 candidates, with three men leading
the pack.
They are Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a hardline former interior minister;
Felix Tshisekedi, head of the veteran UDPS opposition; and Martin Fayulu, a
little-known legislator and former oil executive.
But analysts also point to another power trio.
None of their names are on the ballot sheets, but they are likely to wield
much power behind the scenes regardless of who wins.
One is Kabila himself, who personally selected the loyalist Shadary as his
party’s candidate — a choice that has invited speculation of a comeback the
2023 elections.
The others are former militia leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, 56, and Moise
Katumbi, 53, a wealthy businessman and former mayor of Katanga province.
Both were barred from contesting the elections and are supporting Fayulu
behind the scenes. – Youth vote –
Two-thirds of DR Congo’s estimated 80 million population are under the age
of 25, which means that a “Kabila Generation” could have a huge say on
polling day.
Despite the many problems surrounding the election, many young voters
interviewed by AFP said they would turn out, and economic reform was
uppermost in their minds.
“We want things to change. We cannot live like this,” said 24-year-old
Kalumba Mwewa in Lubumbashi, capital of the mining province of Katanga.
Mwewa said he trained as a mechanic but could not find work so instead
earns a few dollars a day by illegally digging for copper and cobalt. He is
considering voting for Fayulu.
“Maybe if I vote for him, it will change,” Mwewa said.